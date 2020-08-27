Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing prepare B-52 Stratofortresses for takeoff on Aug. 27, 2020 at RAF Fairford, England. The B-52s are deployed in an exercise to show support and strenthen NATO alliances and countries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765319
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-GB336-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107967363
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BTF Missions begin at RAF Fairford, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT