    BTF Missions begin at RAF Fairford

    FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 5th Bomb Wing prepare B-52 Stratofortresses for takeoff on Aug. 27, 2020 at RAF Fairford, England. The B-52s are deployed in an exercise to show support and strenthen NATO alliances and countries. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 10:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765319
    VIRIN: 200827-F-GB336-2001
    Filename: DOD_107967363
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FAIRFORD, GLS, GB 
    TAGS

    bomber task force Europe
    bombertaskforceeurope

