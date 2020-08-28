US Border Patrol Agent in Charge Clinton Rodgers talks about how the US Border Patrol is helping those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 09:39
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765315
|VIRIN:
|200828-H-DO456-0201
|Filename:
|DOD_107967336
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
