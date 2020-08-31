On this episode of the AFN Europe Report the Red Cross helps out the Naples community in a new way and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade gets a new commander and more firepower on the same day.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 08:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|765309
|VIRIN:
|200831-F-PQ209-861
|Filename:
|DOD_107967279
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMABCH, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AGN Europe Newscast August 31, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks, Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT