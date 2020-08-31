Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGN Europe Newscast August 31, 2020

    SEMABCH, GERMANY

    08.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madeleine Jinks, Chris Knoblauch and Sgt. Jacob Slaymaker

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report the Red Cross helps out the Naples community in a new way and the 41st Field Artillery Brigade gets a new commander and more firepower on the same day.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 08:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 765309
    VIRIN: 200831-F-PQ209-861
    Filename: DOD_107967279
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMABCH, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AGN Europe Newscast August 31, 2020, by A1C Madeleine Jinks, Chris Knoblauch and SGT Jacob Slaymaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Cross
    Naples
    NSA Naples
    Grafenwoehr
    U.S Army
    USAREUR
    AFN Europe
    41st Field Artillery Brigade

