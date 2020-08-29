Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Irregular Firing Drills in Jordan

    JORDAN

    08.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, take part in a combat marksmanship range in Jordan, Aug. 29, 2020. The CMP range stressed the fundamentals of combat marksmanship and weapons handling. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.31.2020 02:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765297
    VIRIN: 200829-M-NK334-1001
    Filename: DOD_107967022
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Irregular Firing Drills in Jordan, by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    MARCENT
    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    Response
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Marines
    Readiness
    Crisis Response
    Crisis Response Exercise
    20.2
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC
    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve

