U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, take part in a combat marksmanship range in Jordan, Aug. 29, 2020. The CMP range stressed the fundamentals of combat marksmanship and weapons handling. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2020 02:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765297
|VIRIN:
|200829-M-NK334-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107967022
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Irregular Firing Drills in Jordan, by Sgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
