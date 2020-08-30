Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warbirds beauty shots, takeoffs, and landings

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Austin Rooney            

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    Various b-roll shots featuring the vintage WWII-era aircraft known as the Warbirds, including beauty shots at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, as well as takeoffs and landings, and GoPro footage. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 22:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765289
    VIRIN: 200830-N-RT381-001
    Filename: DOD_107966976
    Length: 00:07:57
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warbirds beauty shots, takeoffs, and landings, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    salutetheirservice

