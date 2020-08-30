Warbirds beauty shots, takeoffs, and landings

Various b-roll shots featuring the vintage WWII-era aircraft known as the Warbirds, including beauty shots at Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, as well as takeoffs and landings, and GoPro footage. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2020 22:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765289
|VIRIN:
|200830-N-RT381-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107966976
|Length:
|00:07:57
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
