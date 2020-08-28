Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Admiral Nimitz Letter Home - Hard Won Homecoming

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 28, 2020) Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz wrote his wife about being at the Sept. 2, 1945 surrender ceremony aboard USS Missouri (BB 63), and made notes on the ceremony deck plan. See scans of the originals at http://go.usa.gov/xGrSB. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)

