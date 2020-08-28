PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 28, 2020) Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz wrote his wife about being at the Sept. 2, 1945 surrender ceremony aboard USS Missouri (BB 63), and made notes on the ceremony deck plan. See scans of the originals at http://go.usa.gov/xGrSB. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2020 23:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765287
|VIRIN:
|200828-N-N0801-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_107966969
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Admiral Nimitz Letter Home - Hard Won Homecoming, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT