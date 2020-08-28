Admiral Nimitz Message to the Fleet - Hard Won Homecoming

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Aug. 28, 2020) Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz addressed the Pacific Fleet on Sept. 2, 1945, as World War II officially ended, honoring them, and describing what he felt would be necessary to sustain a free and open Indo-Pacific. See the actual (unabridged) message at http://go.usa.gov/xGrSj. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gilbert Bolibol)
