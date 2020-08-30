14th BEB conduct training for California wildfires

Members of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct training on equipment familiarization for the California wildfires at Joint Base Lewis - McChord, Washington, Aug 30, 2020. The 14th BEB Soldiers are trained, ready, and capable to assist with the wildland firefighting mission and work hand-in-hand with professional fire suppression teams. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)
|08.30.2020
|08.30.2020 21:01
|B-Roll
|765284
|200830-A-JW296-002
|1
|DOD_107966960
|00:01:38
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|3
|0
|0
|0
