Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    14th BEB conduct training for California wildfires

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Members of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct training on equipment familiarization for the California wildfires at Joint Base Lewis - McChord, Washington, Aug 30, 2020. The 14th BEB Soldiers are trained, ready, and capable to assist with the wildland firefighting mission and work hand-in-hand with professional fire suppression teams. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765284
    VIRIN: 200830-A-JW296-002
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107966960
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th BEB conduct training for California wildfires, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JBLM
    Washington
    California
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    JFLCC
    14th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    MilitaryResponse
    Wildlandfires
    CaliforniaFire
    FireYear2020
    JFLCCresponds
    MilitarySupport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT