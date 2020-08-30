14th BEB conduct training for California wildfires

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion conduct training on equipment familiarization for the California wildfires at Joint Base Lewis - McChord, Washington, Aug 30, 2020. The 14th BEB Soldiers are trained, ready, and capable to assist with the wildland firefighting mission and work hand-in-hand with professional fire suppression teams. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra)