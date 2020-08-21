Col. Greene and CCMSgt Colon Website PSA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 628th ABW Command Team, Colonel Marc Greene and CCMSgt Jason Colon, want you to know where to get all the information you need for Joint Base Charleston. JBCharleston.jb.mil is the consolidated site for all information on JB Charleston.