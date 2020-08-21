Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Greene and CCMSgt Colon Website PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    The 628th ABW Command Team, Colonel Marc Greene and CCMSgt Jason Colon, want you to know where to get all the information you need for Joint Base Charleston. JBCharleston.jb.mil is the consolidated site for all information on JB Charleston.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 18:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765276
    VIRIN: 200812-F-NR350-1002
    Filename: DOD_107966842
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Greene and CCMSgt Colon Website PSA, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JB Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT