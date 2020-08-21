The 628th ABW Command Team, Colonel Marc Greene and CCMSgt Jason Colon, want you to know where to get all the information you need for Joint Base Charleston. JBCharleston.jb.mil is the consolidated site for all information on JB Charleston.
Date Taken:
08.21.2020
Date Posted:
08.30.2020
Category:
PSA
|Video ID:
|765276
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-NR350-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107966842
|Length:
|00:00:29
Location:
SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Greene and CCMSgt Colon Website PSA, by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
