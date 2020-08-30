NSA O’brien, Senior Advisor Kushner & PM Netanyahu deliver remarks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Robert O’brien, U.S. National Security Advisor and Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020. The three officials gave remarks at the end of the meeting.