    NSA O’brien, Senior Advisor Kushner & PM Netanyahu deliver remarks

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    08.30.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Robert O’brien, U.S. National Security Advisor and Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020. The three officials gave remarks at the end of the meeting.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765274
    VIRIN: 200830-S-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_107966780
    Length: 00:20:47
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA O’brien, Senior Advisor Kushner & PM Netanyahu deliver remarks, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Senior Advisor
    Unite States
    Ben Gurion airport
    Jared Kushner
    Kushner
    US Embassy Jerusalem
    Abraham Accord

