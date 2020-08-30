Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. and Robert O’brien, U.S. National Security Advisor visits Western Wall in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020.

    JERUSALEM, ISRAEL

    08.30.2020

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. and Robert O’brien, U.S. National Security Advisor visits Western Wall in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765273
    VIRIN: 200830-S-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_107966779
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: JERUSALEM, IL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President of the U.S. and Robert O’brien, U.S. National Security Advisor visits Western Wall in Jerusalem, August 30, 2020., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    Senior Advisor
    Unite States
    Ben Gurion airport
    Jared Kushner
    Kushner
    US Embassy Jerusalem
    Abraham Accord

