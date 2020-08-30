Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warren Buffett reflects on his National Guard service

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2020

    Video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1951 after graduating from Columbia University, where he served as a pay specialist. One of Buffett’s earliest memories of his Nebraska Army Guard service revolves around his 1952 wedding day and how a natural disaster nearly disrupted his wedding plans. Buffett served in the Nebraska National Guard and the New York National Guard, but by November 1956, with a growing family and a growing business, Buffett said he realized it was time to leave the military behind. More than 60 years after leaving the service, he still believes others can benefit from service in the National Guard. This video was produced to celebrate the life and service of Corporal Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 11:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765266
    VIRIN: 200830-Z-QR920-001
    Filename: DOD_107966688
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US
