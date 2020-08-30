Warren Buffett reflects on his National Guard service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Long before becoming the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1951 after graduating from Columbia University, where he served as a pay specialist. One of Buffett’s earliest memories of his Nebraska Army Guard service revolves around his 1952 wedding day and how a natural disaster nearly disrupted his wedding plans. Buffett served in the Nebraska National Guard and the New York National Guard, but by November 1956, with a growing family and a growing business, Buffett said he realized it was time to leave the military behind. More than 60 years after leaving the service, he still believes others can benefit from service in the National Guard. This video was produced to celebrate the life and service of Corporal Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Nebraska National Guard video by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)