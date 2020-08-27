Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton conducts Flight operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200827-N-OW019-0032 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 27, 2020) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 lands on the flight deck aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    5th Fleet AOR
    Battlecats
    Forged by the Sea
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73
    USS Pricneton (CG 59)

