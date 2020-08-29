Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Administrator Tours Lake Charles in Aftermath of Hurricane Laura

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2020

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    LAKE CHARLES, La., Aug. 29, 2020 – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor with FEMA leaders views the damage from Hurricane Laura to gain a better understanding of the challenges facing the area.. Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2020 07:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765255
    VIRIN: 200829-O-AB413-025
    Filename: DOD_107966389
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Administrator Tours Lake Charles in Aftermath of Hurricane Laura, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    FEMA
    Hurricane Laura

