    BOSS Newcomers Video INTRO

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by John Brayley 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Virtual Newcomers orientation for BOSS Fort Stewart GA

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 18:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765244
    VIRIN: 200826-D-YN806-402
    PIN: 22230
    Filename: DOD_107966314
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BOSS Newcomers Video INTRO, by John Brayley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual Newcomers orientation FMWR BOSS Fort Stewart

