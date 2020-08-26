Virtual Newcomers orientation for BOSS Fort Stewart GA
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2020 18:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765244
|VIRIN:
|200826-D-YN806-402
|PIN:
|22230
|Filename:
|DOD_107966314
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BOSS Newcomers Video INTRO, by John Brayley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT