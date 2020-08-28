Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrates with Royal Air Force Typhoons, Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs, Royal Danish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcons during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765234
    VIRIN: 200828-F-JR513-7005
    Filename: DOD_107966121
    Length: 00:05:20
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Sky Mission, by MSgt Burt Traynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

