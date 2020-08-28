Allied Sky Mission

A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, integrates with Royal Air Force Typhoons, Royal Norwegian Air Force F-35 Lightning IIs, Royal Danish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, and Belgian F-16 Fighting Falcons during the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on Aug. 28, 2020. Allied Sky was the first time bombers flew over 30 NATO nations in Europe and North America in a single-day and is intended to demonstrate NATO solidarity, enhance readiness and provide training opportunities aimed at enhancing interoperability for all participating aircrews from the U.S. and NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Burt Traynor)
Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
Date Posted:
|08.29.2020 12:23
Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
