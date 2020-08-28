5th Bomb Wing and Allied Aircraft Integrate Flying All 30 NATO Nations in a Day

Various NATO fighter jets integrate with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on August 28, 2020. Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability and enable to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)
