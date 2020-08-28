Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Bomb Wing and Allied Aircraft Integrate Flying All 30 NATO Nations in a Day

    FAIRFORD, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.28.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    Various NATO fighter jets integrate with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, in support of the Bomber Task Force Europe mission, Allied Sky, on August 28, 2020. Training with our NATO allies and theater partner nations contributes to enhanced resiliency and interoperability and enable to build enduring relationships necessary to confront the broad range of global challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Xavier Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FAIRFORD, ENG, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Bomb Wing and Allied Aircraft Integrate Flying All 30 NATO Nations in a Day, by SrA Xavier Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

