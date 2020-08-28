Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unsafe, unprofessional intercept of US bomber by Russian aircraft over the Black Sea

    BLACK SEA

    08.28.2020

    At approximately 11:19 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, two Russian Su-27 Flanker pilots intercepted a U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber that was conducting routine operations in the black sea over international waters. The Russian pilots flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while crossing within 100 feet of the nose of the B-52 multiple times at co-altitude and while in afterburner causing turbulence and restricting the B-52’s ability to maneuver.

    The B-52 Stratofortress aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace exercising our freedom of navigation and overflight. The U.S. Air Force routinely operates aircraft in the region in accordance with recognized international safety standards as prescribed in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules of flight. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 19:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765224
    VIRIN: 200828-F-VR222-0001
    Filename: DOD_107966011
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

