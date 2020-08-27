Citizen Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard supported the Superstition Community Food Bank with the distribution of needed goods to local community members in Apache Junction, Ariz. on August 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support the state during this emergency response.
|08.27.2020
|08.29.2020 04:09
|B-Roll
|765221
|200827-A-UE246-114
|DOD_107965866
|00:02:47
|APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
This work, AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
