    AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank

    APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Mykaela Martin 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Citizen Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard supported the Superstition Community Food Bank with the distribution of needed goods to local community members in Apache Junction, Ariz. on August 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support the state during this emergency response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765221
    VIRIN: 200827-A-UE246-114
    Filename: DOD_107965866
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: APACHE JUNCTION, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG Supports Apache Junction Food Bank, by SPC Mykaela Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

