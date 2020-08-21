Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USASMDC, USSPACECOM flag unfurling

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Ronald Bailey 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Gen. James H. Dickinson, U.S. Space Command commander, and Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commanding general, unfurl SMDC's colors to officially recognize the command as the Army Service Component Command to USSPACECOM during a ceremony at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Aug. 21. (U.S. Army video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 08:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765219
    VIRIN: 200821-A-ZT466-687
    Filename: DOD_107965779
    Length: 00:09:25
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USASMDC, USSPACECOM flag unfurling, by Ronald Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

