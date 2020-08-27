200827-N-NJ919-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 27, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced). America, flagship of America Amphibious Ready Group, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2020 00:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765217
|VIRIN:
|200827-N-NJ919-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965744
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS America conducts flight operations, by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT