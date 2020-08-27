Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America conducts flight operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Walter Estrada 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200827-N-NJ919-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 27, 2020) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced). America, flagship of America Amphibious Ready Group, assigned to Amphibious Squadron Eleven, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Walter Estrada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.29.2020 00:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765217
    VIRIN: 200827-N-NJ919-1001
    Filename: DOD_107965744
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America conducts flight operations, by PO3 Walter Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    Stability
    Capability
    flight operations
    ABH
    Combat Cargo
    flight deck
    Readiness
    Lethality
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262
    VMM-262
    PresenceMatters
    FightTonight
    USS America (LHA 6)
    MV-22B Osprey
    ForgedByTheSea
    USINDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    FreeAndOpen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT