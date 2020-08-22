Aircraft return to Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 22-23. The aircraft and their aircrews evacuated Travis Aug. 19 in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Fairfield and Vacaville, California, which was threatening the base.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765213
|VIRIN:
|200822-F-SK304-0101
|Filename:
|DOD_107965682
|Length:
|00:05:53
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Aircraft return to Travis AFB, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Travis expedites aircraft evacuation in midst of fire emergency
LEAVE A COMMENT