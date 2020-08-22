Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: Aircraft return to Travis AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2020

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft return to Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 22-23. The aircraft and their aircrews evacuated Travis Aug. 19 in response to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire near Fairfield and Vacaville, California, which was threatening the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765213
    VIRIN: 200822-F-SK304-0101
    Filename: DOD_107965682
    Length: 00:05:53
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Aircraft return to Travis AFB, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Travis expedites aircraft evacuation in midst of fire emergency

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    flight line
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    aircraft evacuation
    LNU Lightning Complex Fire
    C-5M Super Galaxytaxi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT