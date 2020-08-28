Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Jason Montemayor, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent and Incident Commander for the RGV Emergency Operations Center talks about how the Border Patrol is aiding those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 21:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765211
    VIRIN: 200828-H-DO456-0091
    Filename: DOD_107965678
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CBP
    RGV
    USBP
    Hurricane Laura
    cbplaura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT