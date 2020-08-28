Jason Montemayor, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent and Incident Commander for the RGV Emergency Operations Center talks about how the Border Patrol is aiding those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
|08.28.2020
|08.28.2020 21:19
|Interviews
|765211
|200828-H-DO456-0091
|DOD_107965678
|00:00:41
|TX, US
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
