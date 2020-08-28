Overwater Rescue

B-roll: Members of the California Air National Guard, 129th Rescue Wing and U.S. Air Force 55th Rescue Squadron peform a long range overwater search and rescue mission 1150 nautical miles off the coast of San Francisco, August 28, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel, Ocean Applaud. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad)
