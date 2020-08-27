Jason Karlin, owner of a 1942 T-6 Warbird, displays his plane for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWll on Aug., 27, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. This plane was used for training combat aviators during WWll before being deployed to an assigned aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 20:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765207
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-JY808-437
|Filename:
|DOD_107965653
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Get to know Warbirds - T-6, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
