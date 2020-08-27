Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Get to know Warbirds - T-6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Spc. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Jason Karlin, owner of a 1942 T-6 Warbird, displays his plane for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWll on Aug., 27, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. This plane was used for training combat aviators during WWll before being deployed to an assigned aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 20:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765207
    VIRIN: 200827-A-JY808-437
    Filename: DOD_107965653
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Get to know Warbirds - T-6, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HAWAII
    U.S. ARMY
    AVIATION
    T-6
    WARBIRDS
    INDOPACOM
    SALUTETHEIRSERVICE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT