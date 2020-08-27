Get to know Warbirds - T-6

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765207" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jason Karlin, owner of a 1942 T-6 Warbird, displays his plane for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWll on Aug., 27, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. This plane was used for training combat aviators during WWll before being deployed to an assigned aircraft. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)