Guardsmen with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct search and rescue mission with partner agencies in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southwest Louisiana. (U. S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 23:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765191
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-NG364-996
|Filename:
|DOD_107965449
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|LAKE CHARLES, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LANG 256th Soldiers extract citizens in Lake Charles post Hurricane Laura, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT