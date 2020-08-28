Arizona National Guard MP Battalion Mobilizes to Wisconsin

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Earlier today, approximately 150 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers from the 850th Military Police Battalion mobilized to Wisconsin in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request Aug. 28, 2020. Arizona is one of three states sending personnel to Wisconsin which are expected to arrive later this evening.