Earlier today, approximately 150 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers from the 850th Military Police Battalion mobilized to Wisconsin in response to an Emergency Management Assistance Compact request Aug. 28, 2020. Arizona is one of three states sending personnel to Wisconsin which are expected to arrive later this evening.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765189
|VIRIN:
|200828-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_107965434
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Arizona National Guard MP Battalion Mobilizes to Wisconsin, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
