    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Matthew Kirk and Lance Cpl. Shane Linder

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Aug. 28, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 17:54
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765171
    VIRIN: 200828-M-M0234-0001
    Filename: DOD_107965156
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Cpl Matthew Kirk and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Training
    MCBH
    MCTAB
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Hawaii Marines
    Mokapu Peninsula
    Pacific marines
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation For Warfighters

