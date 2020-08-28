The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Aug. 28, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 17:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|765171
|VIRIN:
|200828-M-M0234-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965156
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Cpl Matthew Kirk and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
