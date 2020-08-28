Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765171" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Aug. 28, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)