The 222nd Intelligence Support Squadron is providing communication capability to the State of California's wildfire efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 15:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765166
|VIRIN:
|200827-Z-WQ610-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107965104
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 222nd ISS provides communication capability for combating California wildfires, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT