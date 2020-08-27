U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron train on clearing lodged munitions using a lodged projectile removal tool at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020. The LPRT uses hydraulic force to clear lodged munitions with a combination of water pressure and explosive force. The training prepares EOD Airmen for lodged munitions scenarios worldwide. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765165
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-UB429-301
|Filename:
|DOD_107965102
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EOD Airmen use LPRT to clear stuck munitions, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT