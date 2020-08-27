Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Airmen use LPRT to clear stuck munitions

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron train on clearing lodged munitions using a lodged projectile removal tool at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020. The LPRT uses hydraulic force to clear lodged munitions with a combination of water pressure and explosive force. The training prepares EOD Airmen for lodged munitions scenarios worldwide. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765165
    VIRIN: 200827-F-UB429-301
    Filename: DOD_107965102
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Airmen use LPRT to clear stuck munitions, by A1C Nathan LeVang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    explosion
    Civil Engineers
    Special Operations
    hydraulic
    1st Special Operations Wing
    Hurlburt
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    CE
    1 SOW
    1 SOCES
    LPRT

