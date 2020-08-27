EOD Airmen use LPRT to clear stuck munitions

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 1st Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron train on clearing lodged munitions using a lodged projectile removal tool at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Aug. 27, 2020. The LPRT uses hydraulic force to clear lodged munitions with a combination of water pressure and explosive force. The training prepares EOD Airmen for lodged munitions scenarios worldwide. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang)