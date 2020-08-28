Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vietnam War Veteran A6 Bombardier/Navigator Oral History Segment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A video segment produced by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to support the 2020 NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show. This segment features video and narration of an oral history captured from Bob Ponton, who was a bombardier/navigator on an A-6 Intruder assigned to VA-115 during the Vietnam War. This segment includes organic footage and b-roll, along with archived video. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765157
    VIRIN: 200828-N-TG517-997
    Filename: DOD_107965027
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Hometown: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam War Veteran A6 Bombardier/Navigator Oral History Segment, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy Outreach
    Naval History and Heritage Command
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    A6 Intruder
    Vietnam War Veteran
    NAS Oceana Air Show
    2020 NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show
    Bombardier/Navigator

