Vietnam War Veteran A6 Bombardier/Navigator Oral History Segment

A video segment produced by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to support the 2020 NAS Oceana Virtual Air Show. This segment features video and narration of an oral history captured from Bob Ponton, who was a bombardier/navigator on an A-6 Intruder assigned to VA-115 during the Vietnam War. This segment includes organic footage and b-roll, along with archived video. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).