A minute long segment produced by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to support the NAS Oceana 2020 Virtual Air Show. This segment features extracts from an oral history recorded with Captain Eddie "Lee" Duckworth, USN (Ret.); who was a UH-1 HUEY pilot assigned to HA(L)-3 during the Vietnam War. In this segment, he describes one of his combat missions during the Vietnam War. This segment also includes some archived footage. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 14:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765153
|VIRIN:
|200828-N-TG517-347
|Filename:
|DOD_107965001
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Hometown:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HA(L)-3 "Seawolves" Oral History segment with footage, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
