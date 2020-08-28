Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HA(L)-3 "Seawolves" Oral History segment with footage

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    A minute long segment produced by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to support the NAS Oceana 2020 Virtual Air Show. This segment features extracts from an oral history recorded with Captain Eddie "Lee" Duckworth, USN (Ret.); who was a UH-1 HUEY pilot assigned to HA(L)-3 during the Vietnam War. In this segment, he describes one of his combat missions during the Vietnam War. This segment also includes some archived footage. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).

