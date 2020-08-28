HA(L)-3 "Seawolves" Oral History segment with footage

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765153" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A minute long segment produced by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum to support the NAS Oceana 2020 Virtual Air Show. This segment features extracts from an oral history recorded with Captain Eddie "Lee" Duckworth, USN (Ret.); who was a UH-1 HUEY pilot assigned to HA(L)-3 during the Vietnam War. In this segment, he describes one of his combat missions during the Vietnam War. This segment also includes some archived footage. (US Navy Video by Max Lonzanida/Released).