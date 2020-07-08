Sailors aboard the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) host a virtual tour.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 15:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765150
|VIRIN:
|200807-N-WJ386-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964922
|Length:
|00:12:17
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Virtual Tour: USS Maine (SSBN 741), by PO1 Andrea Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
