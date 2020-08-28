Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Words of Encouragement: Captain Ana Franco's Farewell to NAVFAC Washington

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Washington

    Captain Ana Franco reflects on her experiences as NAVFAC Washington operations officer and her career overall. A mother, Navy officer and role model, Captain Franco talks about the Navy women who have helped guide her to becoming who she is today. Now at the end of her tour, she offers her words of encouragement to the NAVFAC Washington family.

