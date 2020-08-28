Words of Encouragement: Captain Ana Franco's Farewell to NAVFAC Washington

Captain Ana Franco reflects on her experiences as NAVFAC Washington operations officer and her career overall. A mother, Navy officer and role model, Captain Franco talks about the Navy women who have helped guide her to becoming who she is today. Now at the end of her tour, she offers her words of encouragement to the NAVFAC Washington family.
