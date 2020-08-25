Airmen from the 222nd Intelligence Support Squadron are part of the California Air National Guards 195th Wing, they headed north to Latour Lookout, California to assist with the firefighting efforts.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 12:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765135
|VIRIN:
|200825-Z-WQ610-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964698
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|LATOUR BUTTE LOOKOUT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 222nd ISS supports fire fighting efforts at Latour Butte Lookout, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
