SparkTank2021
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 12:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765132
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-OM453-491
|Filename:
|DOD_107964664
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patent Pending Aircraft Diagnostics Using Nanomaterial-Based Paint - Updated (Video), by James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT