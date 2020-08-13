Travis AFB SERE Social Media Post

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors at Travis Air Force Base, California, conduct field training exercises at several locations in Northern California. Airmen learn to push their limits by participating in various realistic and stressful scenarios. Skills learned during the refresher course will train Airmen on how to survive and come home safely.