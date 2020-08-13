Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB SERE Social Media Post

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Video by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape instructors at Travis Air Force Base, California, conduct field training exercises at several locations in Northern California. Airmen learn to push their limits by participating in various realistic and stressful scenarios. Skills learned during the refresher course will train Airmen on how to survive and come home safely.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 12:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 765131
    VIRIN: 200813-F-RU983-001
    Filename: DOD_107964662
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB SERE Social Media Post, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SERE
    Travis AFB
    Combat Readiness
    TRaining
    60 OS

