82nd ERQS Conducts Parajump Training

U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform static line and tandem jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over East Africa, Aug 27, 2020. They 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|08.27.2020
|08.28.2020 12:07
|B-Roll
|765130
|200827-F-Pi321-5001
|DOD_107964661
|00:06:30
|CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJ
|4
|1
|1
|0
