    82nd ERQS Conducts Parajump Training

    CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJIBOUTI

    08.27.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Air Force pararescueman from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron perform static line and tandem jumps from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron over East Africa, Aug 27, 2020. They 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint task Force - Horn of Africa area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 12:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765130
    VIRIN: 200827-F-Pi321-5001
    Filename: DOD_107964661
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: CITY OR BASE SHOWN, DJ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Conducts Parajump Training, by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

