B-Roll: Delta Co, 4th Tank Battalion Deactivation

U.S. Marines, sailors, and civilians attend the deactivation ceremony for Delta Company, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 9, 2020. As part of the Commandant of the Marine Corps guidance on force modernization, the Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)