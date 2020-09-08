Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Delta Co, 4th Tank Battalion Deactivation

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marines, sailors, and civilians attend the deactivation ceremony for Delta Company, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 9, 2020. As part of the Commandant of the Marine Corps guidance on force modernization, the Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 12:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765127
    VIRIN: 200809-M-ET234-1002
    Filename: DOD_107964655
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Delta Co, 4th Tank Battalion Deactivation, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCAGCC
    4TH MARDIV
    MARINE FORCES RESERVE
    4TH TANKS

