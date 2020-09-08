U.S. Marines, sailors, and civilians attend the deactivation ceremony for Delta Company, 4th Tank Battalion, 4th Marine Division on Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Aug. 9, 2020. As part of the Commandant of the Marine Corps guidance on force modernization, the Marine Corps is divesting its tank battalions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 12:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765127
|VIRIN:
|200809-M-ET234-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107964655
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Delta Co, 4th Tank Battalion Deactivation, by LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT