Tufts Medical Center register nurse Hannah Cunningham from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, tells why she chose to join the U.S. Navy. Cunningham was commissioned by senior nurse corps advisor, retired Capt. Mary Jo Majors onboard the USS Constitution July 31, 2020. She is slated to attend Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 31, in preparation for her ultimate duty station at Walter Reed National Military Medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765118
|VIRIN:
|200828-N-KK576-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964379
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. j.g. Hannah Cunningham, by CPO Joshua Wahl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT