Lt. j.g. Hannah Cunningham

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765118" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Tufts Medical Center register nurse Hannah Cunningham from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, tells why she chose to join the U.S. Navy. Cunningham was commissioned by senior nurse corps advisor, retired Capt. Mary Jo Majors onboard the USS Constitution July 31, 2020. She is slated to attend Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 31, in preparation for her ultimate duty station at Walter Reed National Military Medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)