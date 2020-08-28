Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. j.g. Hannah Cunningham

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Wahl 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    Tufts Medical Center register nurse Hannah Cunningham from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, tells why she chose to join the U.S. Navy. Cunningham was commissioned by senior nurse corps advisor, retired Capt. Mary Jo Majors onboard the USS Constitution July 31, 2020. She is slated to attend Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 31, in preparation for her ultimate duty station at Walter Reed National Military Medical center in Bethesda, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Wahl/Released)

