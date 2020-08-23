NH 'A Team' of marksmen competes at MAC 1 Region match

Thirteen NH Guardsmen competed in the 2020 MAC 1 Region Combat Marksmanship Match from Aug. 20 - 23 at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, Jericho, Vt. Their four-man "Team Alpha," coordinated by Staff Sgt. Joseph Wyner, NHARNG, placed second in the final overall standings. Soldiers and Airmen returned home with a haul of 22 individual and team awards. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Charles Johnston)
