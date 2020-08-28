The "I Am Herk Nation" video series is an on-going multimedia project highlighting the men and women of Little Rock Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765109
|VIRIN:
|200828-F-ID976-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964320
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I Am Herk Nation | 1st Lt Riley Richards, by SrA Kristine Gruwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT