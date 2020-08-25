Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson Retirement (Feature)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Today, we celebrate Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson's 30 years of honorable and dedicated service to "The Presidents Own," U.S. Marine Band and his 25 years serving as "The Voice" of Marine Barracks Washington.

    Semper Fi, Master Guns!

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765098
    VIRIN: 200825-M-GN436-001
    Filename: DOD_107964211
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson Retirement (Feature), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Violin
    Retirement
    30 Years
    GOAT
    Marine Barracks
    Marine Band
    Washington DC
    Marine Barracks Washington
    8th & I
    MBW
    The Voice
    The Presidents Own
    Peter Wilson
    Sousa
    The White House
    Marine Chamber Orchestra
    Greatest of all time
    Sousa Band Hall

