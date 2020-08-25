Today, we celebrate Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson's 30 years of honorable and dedicated service to "The Presidents Own," U.S. Marine Band and his 25 years serving as "The Voice" of Marine Barracks Washington.
Semper Fi, Master Guns!
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 09:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765098
|VIRIN:
|200825-M-GN436-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964211
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Master Gunnery Sgt. Peter Wilson Retirement (Feature), by Cpl Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT