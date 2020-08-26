Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Ready

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Capt. Will Watson, commanding officer, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, discusses how the service is always ready, in the event of a storm, August 26, 2020. The Coast Guard is ready to respond to anyone in distress during Hurricane Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Always Ready, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

