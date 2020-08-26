Capt. Will Watson, commanding officer, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, discusses how the service is always ready, in the event of a storm, August 26, 2020. The Coast Guard is ready to respond to anyone in distress during Hurricane Laura. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sydney Phoenix)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 08:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765095
|VIRIN:
|200826-G-ID129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964189
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|LA, US
This work, Always Ready, by PO3 Sydney Phoenix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
