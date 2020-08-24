Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USARPAC BWC 2020 Competitors

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Warriors from multiple U.S. Army Pacific units compete in the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition 2020 Aug. 24-31 held at multiple training areas disburse throughout four locations in the Indo-pacific region due to COVID-19. Officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers are evaluated in several categories such as general military knowledge, basic Soldier skills and physical fitness. Two of these warriors will earn the right to be called USARPAC Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and USARPAC Soldier of the Year. These Soldiers have outperformed their peers during several competitions at their home units throughout the Indo-Pacific. Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Brzak, USARPAC command sergeant major, will oversee the annual competition. Winners will be announced during an award ceremony and celebration held Aug. 31 in a virtual announcement. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Monik Phan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 05:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765091
    VIRIN: 200824-A-QK219-076
    Filename: DOD_107964092
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC BWC 2020 Competitors, by SSG Monik Phan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    USARPAC
    NCO of the Year
    Competition
    Soldier of the Year
    BWC
    USARPAC BWC 2020
    USARPAC BWC 20
    USARPAC BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT