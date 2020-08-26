Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard prepares to assist the California wildland fires

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    The Idaho National Guard sent three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and nearly two-dozen personnel from Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho on Aug. 27, 2020 to assist in battling the California wildland fires. The Idaho Army National Guard Aviation Group trained on the specialized bucket equipment unique to the Black Hawk and designed specifically for aerial firefighting on Aug. 26, 2020 to maintain their readiness as they respond to this request. The team from Idaho includes pilots and crew chiefs who make up the flight crews, along with essential maintenance and support personnel, as well as two flight paramedics augmenting California National Guard UH-60 MEDEVAC crews. They will work in cooperation with several other states as they battle the massive fires that have already consumed more than 1 million acres across the Golden State. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 01:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765074
    VIRIN: 200826-Z-AY311-0600
    Filename: DOD_107963937
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard prepares to assist the California wildland fires, by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

