Idaho National Guard prepares to assist the California wildland fires

The Idaho National Guard sent three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and nearly two-dozen personnel from Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho on Aug. 27, 2020 to assist in battling the California wildland fires. The Idaho Army National Guard Aviation Group trained on the specialized bucket equipment unique to the Black Hawk and designed specifically for aerial firefighting on Aug. 26, 2020 to maintain their readiness as they respond to this request. The team from Idaho includes pilots and crew chiefs who make up the flight crews, along with essential maintenance and support personnel, as well as two flight paramedics augmenting California National Guard UH-60 MEDEVAC crews. They will work in cooperation with several other states as they battle the massive fires that have already consumed more than 1 million acres across the Golden State. (U.S. National Guard video by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)
|08.26.2020
Date Posted: 08.28.2020
|B-Roll
|765074
VIRIN: 200826-Z-AY311-0600
|DOD_107963937
|00:01:02
|BOISE, ID, US
|3
|1
|1
|0
