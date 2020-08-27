Get to know Warbirds- PBY

Coy Pfaff, an owner of a PBY aircraft, shows off his plane on August 27, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. His plane was built in 1943 and served in the 167th Airlift Squadron during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)
|08.27.2020
|08.27.2020 23:29
|Package
|765066
|200827-A-JY808-067
|DOD_107963803
|00:00:37
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
