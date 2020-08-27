Get to know Warbirds- PBY

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coy Pfaff, an owner of a PBY aircraft, shows off his plane on August 27, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. His plane was built in 1943 and served in the 167th Airlift Squadron during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)