A Coast Guard Flood Punt Team from Huntington, West Virginia rescued two dogs in Delcambre, Louisiana while conducting post-storm search and rescue operations August 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura caused flooding and damage around the Texas and Louisiana border. The Coast Guard flood punt team brought the two dogs to a Rescue Alliance animal rescue team who helped reunite the dogs with their owners. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Flood Punt Team Huntington)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 21:04
|Location:
|DELCAMBRE, LA, US
This work, Coast Guard crews rescue 2 dogs in Delcambre, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
