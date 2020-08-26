Coast Guard crews rescue 2 dogs in Delcambre

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Flood Punt Team from Huntington, West Virginia rescued two dogs in Delcambre, Louisiana while conducting post-storm search and rescue operations August 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura caused flooding and damage around the Texas and Louisiana border. The Coast Guard flood punt team brought the two dogs to a Rescue Alliance animal rescue team who helped reunite the dogs with their owners. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Flood Punt Team Huntington)