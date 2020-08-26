Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crews rescue 2 dogs in Delcambre

    DELCAMBRE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Flood Punt Team from Huntington, West Virginia rescued two dogs in Delcambre, Louisiana while conducting post-storm search and rescue operations August 27, 2020 after Hurricane Laura caused flooding and damage around the Texas and Louisiana border. The Coast Guard flood punt team brought the two dogs to a Rescue Alliance animal rescue team who helped reunite the dogs with their owners. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Flood Punt Team Huntington)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 21:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765056
    VIRIN: 200827-G-G0108-3011
    Filename: DOD_107963619
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DELCAMBRE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Coast Guard crews rescue 2 dogs in Delcambre, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    USCG
    Louisiana
    NOLA
    rescue
    West Virginia
    8th District
    Coast Guard
    D8
    dogs
    hurricane response
    Laura
    Post-storm
    Storm2020
    Flood Punt Team Huntington
    Delcambre

