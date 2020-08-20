Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, participate in Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. Green Flag-West, is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 18:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765041
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-UT528-742
|Filename:
|DOD_107963346
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VFA-41 Participates in Green Flag 20-9, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT