    VFA-41 Participates in Green Flag 20-9

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, participate in Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 20, 2020. Green Flag-West, is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765041
    VIRIN: 200820-F-UT528-742
    Filename: DOD_107963346
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-41 Participates in Green Flag 20-9, by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Black Aces
    VFA-41
    NAS Lemoore
    Navy FA-18F Super Hornet
    Green Flag

