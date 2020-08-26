Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CCSG-15 Who We Are

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher M Cavagnaro 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Rear Adm. Dave Welch, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15, discusses the mission of CCSG-15. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765035
    VIRIN: 200826-N-IP531-1001
    Filename: DOD_107963222
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCSG-15 Who We Are, by PO1 Christopher M Cavagnaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station North Island
    Who We Are
    NASNI
    CCSG-15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT