CCSG-15 Who We Are

Rear Adm. Dave Welch, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 15, discusses the mission of CCSG-15. CCSG-15 conducts integrated training to provide Fleet Commanders with deployable combat ready maritime forces in support of global operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Cavagnaro/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765035
|VIRIN:
|200826-N-IP531-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963222
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
